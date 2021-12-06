 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

