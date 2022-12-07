Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.