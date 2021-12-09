 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tucson. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

