Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

