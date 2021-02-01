Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main content
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

