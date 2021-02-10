This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tucson. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will…
Tucson's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks lik…
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scatte…