Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

