Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tucson cou…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It shoul…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?