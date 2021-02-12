 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News