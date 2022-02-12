For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It shoul…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…