Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

