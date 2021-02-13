For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
