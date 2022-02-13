 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

