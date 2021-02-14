 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News