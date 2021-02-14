Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
