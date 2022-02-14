 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

