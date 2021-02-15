For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
