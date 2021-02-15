 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News