Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

