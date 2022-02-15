For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It lo…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should re…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the foreca…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…