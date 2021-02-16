This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucso…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tucson folks will see warm…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…