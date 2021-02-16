 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

