 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News