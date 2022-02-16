Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
