Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
