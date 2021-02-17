Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

