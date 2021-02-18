This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucso…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tucson folks will see warm…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucso…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…