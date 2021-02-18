 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

