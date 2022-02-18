For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
