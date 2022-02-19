For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Win…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…