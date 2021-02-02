Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
