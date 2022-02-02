Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s…