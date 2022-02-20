Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
