This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
