 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News