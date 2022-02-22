Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson