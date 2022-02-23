Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
