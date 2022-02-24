 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

