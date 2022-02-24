For the drive home in Tucson: Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Win…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees t…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. …