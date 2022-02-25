 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News