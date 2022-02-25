This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees t…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Win…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…