 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News