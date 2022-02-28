 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

