This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
