For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
