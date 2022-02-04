 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News