Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

