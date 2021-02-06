For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
