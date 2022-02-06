This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tucson cou…
- Updated
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow.…