Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

