Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

