 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News