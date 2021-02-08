 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

