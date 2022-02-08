Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

