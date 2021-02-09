This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
