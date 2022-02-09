Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
