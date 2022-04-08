 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire weather watch starts in Tucson Sunday

Strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity in Tucson on Sunday and Monday have prompted a fire weather watch.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Southern Arizona for Sunday and Monday.

Tucson, along with other areas in Southern Arizona like Green Valley, Sierra Vista and Nogales, should expect a combination of strong gusty wins and low relative humidity, the NWS said.

While the fire weather watch is in place, the NWS advises people to avoid outdoor burning, check for dragging trailer chains, avoid sparks from outdoor tools and equipment and use extra caution with outdoor recreational activities.

Aside from the weather watch, Saturday is predicted to remain warm with a high of 92. The Weather Service said that is about 10 to 11 degrees above normal for Tucson this time of year.

The strong winds responsible for Sunday and Monday’s weather watch will usher in cooler temps, the NWS said. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have highs in the lower 70s with a chance of a few showers on Tuesday.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Border voices: people, politics, perspectives

Border voices: people, politics, perspectives

Public discourse about the border is often polarized into right and left political viewpoints, but people who live and work in the border region have perspectives that don’t conform to cookie-cutter stereotypes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News