The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 78. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity in Tucson on Sunday and Monday have prompted a fire weather watch.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day to…