Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area sho…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…