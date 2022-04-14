The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
