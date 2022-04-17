The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity in Tucson on Sunday and Monday have prompted a fire weather watch.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. It looks like it …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing wa…
This evening in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It shou…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. It shou…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …