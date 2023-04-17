Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…