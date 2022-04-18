The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 70. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
